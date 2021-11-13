As a child, you must surely have heard about books like Treasure Island, Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde and Kidnapped. All of them were written by the famous Scottish novelist Robert Louis Stevenson. The day of November 13 is marked prominently for being the birth anniversary of this author. His most famous novel, Treasure Island, was first published in chapters under the pseudonym Captain George North in a children's periodical called Young Folks. It was apparently supposed to give the readers the impression that the writer was a sea captain. He actually burnt the first draft of Jekyll and Hyde due to a complaint by his wife. He then wrote the second draft in just three days while staying in bed. Some also claim him to be the inventor of the sleeping bag, in which he slept during his journey across France. By the time of his death at the young age of 44 in 1894, Stevenson was a towering literary figure. His output included 13 novels, as well as volumes of essays and short stories, plays, poetry and music.

The date is also famous for being World Kindness Day. This day was first introduced in 1998 by the World Kindness Movement, a coalition of nations' kindness NGOs. The United Nations have been approached by the peak global body, the World Kindness Movement, to have World Kindness Day officially recognised and its member nations unanimously sign a Declaration of Support for World Kindness. As the name suggests, the day highlights good deeds in the community, focusing on the positive power and the common thread of kindness for good.

