If it wasn't for the second wave of COVID-19, today, May 30, 2021 would have been the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The venue would have been the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium Ahmedabad. It surely would have been a day many people would keenly look forward to and as it is with all finals, a nail-biting match was a given. That's a lot of 'would bes', isn't it?



On April 29, 2021, the IPL 2021's T-20 cricket tournament which is hugely popular in India began. The 2020 edition was played in the UAE owing to how the pandemic was storming through India, but it was decided that this edition would be played in India. Eventually, the second wave did not even spare the bio bubble which was set up to keep the players and the staff safe. While international players like Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson decided to drop out owing to the pandemic, players started testing positive. First, a match was rescheduled and then, the whole league was suspended on May 4.



It was already drawing criticism and concerns in equal measures owing to the fact that there were acute oxygen and hospital bed shortages while the tournament was going on. And for now, tender plans for new IPL teams are on hold.