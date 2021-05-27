Yes, he is the greatest cricketer of all time, a true GOAT in every sense of the term. His test batting average, that of 99.94, is considered to be as top-class as any achievement could get. He was even knighted for his contribution to the gentleman's game. We are talking about none other than The Don AKA Donald Bradman! And on May 27, 1938, he became a member of one of the most exclusive clubs, of those who scored 1000 first-class runs before the end of the summer.

This is about how back in the day when there were several first-class matches, which means the highest standard of international or domestic matches. This provided one with at least a window of achieving this record, which was about scoring 1000 world-class runs before May in the British cricketing season. And our man here, The Don, did it not once, but twice! First in 1930 and then again in 1938. And that's what we call a GOAT. To put this into context, only eight cricketers have done so till date!

Don Bradman, the pride of Australia, went on to set several records thanks to his uncanny judgment of the ball and his quick eye. As per Australian folklore, the fact that he would hit a golf ball with a cricket stump as a child is well-known. And guess what? He simply adored Sachin Tendulkar!

This space would fall short when it comes to discussing what The Don did for cricket and his country. So perhaps we will recollect in another #TBT?