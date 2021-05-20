The buzz of the bee is not a sound we might hear a lot nowadays and when we do, it elicits only two reactions from us — fear or frustration. But what we must feel instead is gratitude for these arduous hard workers without whom, pollination wouldn't be half as effective. To remind ourselves of the roles these insects play in our ecosystem, World Bee Day is observed annually on May 20.



Sorry for being morbid, but if you are wondering what could the consequence of a small insect vanishing from the face of the earth be, we urge you to stop thinking such blasphemous thoughts. Because if the over 20,000 species of bees do disappear it would have a ripple effect of epic proportions. Not only will the dependent organisms slowly fade away too, but pollination also might not be as effective. Even agriculture won't be the same without these buzzy friends of ours. Digest this: Some plants like blueberries and cherries are dependent on bees so much that experts estimate that their species will come down by 90%. Now imagine our fate?

That’s a scary picture we are painting for you, isn't it? That's why days like today, which is also the birth anniversary of beekeeping pioneer Anton Janša, are observed. So take them seriously!