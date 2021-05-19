About a year ago, Annie Manjila reached the interview stage for the 2+2 MBA Program at Harvard Business School. Although she didn’t make it past that stage, she gained a Ding analysis, through which one can analyse why their application didn't make it through so that they can get it right the next time they apply. And true to her word, she soon got an acceptance letter from the University of Oxford. Now, back at home until her course begins, she has been wracking her brain to find a way to support India through the second Coronavirus wave.

“We thought we were getting out of COVID,” says Annie, “We all thought things were going back to normal. Then, the second wave came out of nowhere and we were absolutely devastated. We weren't prepared for it in any way, be it the political situation or the healthcare infrastructure. And personally, I was very confused. I didn't know what I could do, being someone of my age, to contribute. I’m just starting out in my career, so I can't really throw money at the problem. So, for me, the only way I could help was by doing something I knew very well — send out effective college applications because I’ve made many of them!”

The 24-year-old graduate of the London School of Economics had a GMAT score in the 99th percentile and was a research assistant with the UN Economic and Social Council in Bangkok for Impact Investing. Academically, she definitely knows her way around the admission process. So, she decided to offer a consultation service for master’s programmes. She offers support with the interview process, writing statements of purpose and letters of recommendation. All of this for a suggested price ₹1,000 which will be donated to fighting COVID in Kerala and Karnataka.

“I wanted to make this situation a win-win opportunity — the person who is paying for the service benefits and, on the other end, we are helping the community at large,” she says, “The streamlined offering was supposed to be help with SOPs and LORs. But actually, the kind of requests that have been coming my way have also been about a general chat on colleges abroad.”

She continues, “When it comes to my areas of interest like an MBA, Finance or Marketing, I can offer personal advice or if a student wants to know more bout a particular course in a specific university, I try and connect them with friends who may know about it. So it’s also about building a network in a way. If they need advice about very specific areas, I help with general career guidance and guide the student to build a structure around their ideas.”

Set up at the beginning of May, Annie has worked with seven students so far and raised a generous amount of Rupees 10,500. The proceeds are being donated to the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund in Kerala and to Mercy Mission in Bengaluru.