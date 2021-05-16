Published: 16th May 2021
#ThrowbackToday: When the song Que Sera, Sera was introduced and how it turned into a classic
In today's #TBT, we urge you to hum along to one of the most classic and timeless songs there is, Que Sera, Sera, whatever will be, will be. Give it a listen and you'll know why it still plays on...
When I was just a little girl
I asked my mother, what will I be
Will I be pretty
Will I be rich
Here's what she said to me
Que sera, sera
Whatever will be, will be
The future's not ours to see
Que sera, sera
What will be, will be
Everyone knows the term Que sera, sera, if not the song itself which featured in Alfred Hitchcock's thriller The Man Who Knew Too Much. Here's what actually transpired before the song was recorded...
When American actor and singer Doris Day was asked to sing Que Sera, Sera she expressed her disdain for the childlike tune. So done she was with the song that after recording it, she proclaimed, "That's the last you're going to hear of this song."
But the timing of the song in the movie itself was perfect. In the thriller, the couple, played by Day and Jimmy Stewart, have a son who is kidnapped and the song is sung for him. It's soulful and assuring.
But on May 16, 1956, when Day actually introduced the song, it was clear that it's going to be a classic. And during these difficult times, one can surely give it a listen.