When I was just a little girl

I asked my mother, what will I be

Will I be pretty

Will I be rich

Here's what she said to me



Que sera, sera

Whatever will be, will be

The future's not ours to see

Que sera, sera

What will be, will be



Everyone knows the term Que sera, sera, if not the song itself which featured in Alfred Hitchcock's thriller The Man Who Knew Too Much. Here's what actually transpired before the song was recorded...



When American actor and singer Doris Day was asked to sing Que Sera, Sera she expressed her disdain for the childlike tune. So done she was with the song that after recording it, she proclaimed, "That's the last you're going to hear of this song."



But the timing of the song in the movie itself was perfect. In the thriller, the couple, played by Day and Jimmy Stewart, have a son who is kidnapped and the song is sung for him. It's soulful and assuring.



But on May 16, 1956, when Day actually introduced the song, it was clear that it's going to be a classic. And during these difficult times, one can surely give it a listen.