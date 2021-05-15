The first time Mickey Mouse graced the big screen was in a six-minute short film where he was attempting to fly a plane, a la brave American aviator Charles Lindbergh. The film was called Plane Crazy and premiered in Hollywood on May 15, 1928. Back then, it was merely a test screening, but the film could find no takers, to be more specific, no distributors. But the mouse found a second chance in The Gallopin’ Gaucho, but looked like luck ran out for both the mouse and its famous creator, Walt Disney.



It all started with Walt Disney being down and out, his two cartoon characters had been stolen and he was desperate, financially as well. That's when on a train journey from Manhattan to Hollywood, Mickey Mouse came to him. But after failing twice, would the third time be the charm for the mouse? As it turns out, it was. Mickey Mouse's Steamboat Willie went on to become a hit and the first cartoon to perfectly use synchronised sound. And that's how, our dear folks, Mickey Mouse saved the day for Walt Disney Studios and Walt Disney himself.



Well, the rest, as they say, is history. Today, Mickey Mouse is one of the most recognisable cartoon characters in the world.