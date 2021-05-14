For many, Seinfeld was the sitcom that set the level for comedy, not only back then but for generations to come. Its observational humour, underpinnings and simply, its focus on day-to-day life brought about a paradigm shift in how sitcoms were written. Okay, if you are not convinced with these intangible tenants we have stated, note this: When the final two-part episode aired on May 14, 1998, 30-second commercials were priced at a whopping two million dollars! Now, do we have your attention?



So first, the overview. Jerry Seinfeld, who played a semi-fictional version of himself, and his three friends regaled us for nine seasons and 180 episodes most of which drew from Seinfeld's real-life experiences. Popularly known as the “show about nothing”, it was the Emmy-award-winning show about life. Plus, the plethora of catchphrases it gave us like 'Yada yada yada', 'Not that there's anything wrong with that' and many more are timeless.



From June 2021, Netflix will gain exclusive streaming rights to this sitcom and then, finally, we all will have the chance to savour it. But beware, it's a slow burn. But once you're hooked, you'll be hooked for good. And from then on, it'll be move over Friends and hello, Seinfeld!