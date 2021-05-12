Short siesta or losing your train of thought entirely — this is what meditation has become today. Seriously, there is no in-between. It should actually be giving us calm and composure apart from multitudes of other benefits. Who's to blame? It's us! We take meditation to be an abstract concept that is intangible. So simple yet so complex. The chasm between meditation and the youth keeps widening, but to serve as a bridge, here comes Dhyana. It's a simple and smart ring that will help you navigate the so-called complex waters of meditation. Just like how the weighing scale tips to the left to show how result-worthy your exercise regime has actually been, the ring too, with the app, shows you the result of your meditation. Now, who's up for a proper meditation session?

Meet the ring | (Pic: Avantari Technologies)

Dhyana comes from the house of Hyderabad-based Avantari Technologies and this start-up is the brainchild of Bhairav Shankar. While the company was registered back in 2014 and was busy with other innovations, it went into hardware with Dhyana last year. But the story goes back to 2017, we are told, when a German company wanted to research heart rate variability and meditation at an ashram in Mysuru. "The data that we gathered over the 30-day course clearly showed the physiological effect, how the heart and the nervous systems respond, the long-term and short-term benefits," explains the 32-year-old. And the question that they started asking themselves was, how do we show the same benefits to those who struggle with meditation, and the answer was in the ring. "In the context of COVID, which actually brought mental health into focus, when we were unable to step out and meet people, we needed an avenue to feel a sense of happiness and joy. The ring could provide this avenue through our own mind," he shares.

Dhyana, the ring, comes with an app of the same name, available on both iOS and Android. The app has its own marvellous content plus it allows you to take up recommended meditation from YouTube, Spotify and other avenues as well. No closed-up ecosystem here, you see. The app also notes our preferences and accordingly recommends meditations. Now, coming to what we are really here for. So the ring, in sync with its sensors, offers three important checkpoints. The long-term goal, via which it shows you just how much you have been able to improve your mind and body through meditation. The mid-term goal shows how well you have been doing that day. And then there is the immediate feedback, basically, how much you have relaxed with the help of just one session. "It appears as waves on the screen and that's how you know," says the alumnus of Harvard University from where he pursued his MSc in Biomedical Engineering.

National coach Pullela Gopichand developed a meditation regimen for sportspersons called Dhyana for Sports



How does the ring plus app combination compare to Calm, Headspace and all the other apps crowding the meditation space? "Having a good teacher is one thing, but to have a good examination is something else entirely. Those apps tell you how to go about meditating, but we tell you how good you are at it," points out the engineer and entrepreneur who himself meditates diligently. So as someone who has felt the difference meditation can make in life, listen to Bhairav when he says, "We are slowly building our own community and there is potential for something great in the future." So, do you want to be a part of a calm future?

For more on them check out smartdhyana.com