Blockchain is the cool new tech on the block and many start-ups are venturing into the sector but do all of them succeed? The answer is no, and the reason is they do not always have the right knowledge to make it as big as they would have wanted to, said Dr Suni Shukla, Director-General, Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDI). He was speaking at the launch of a new course specifically meant for entrepreneurs — Digital University Kerala has started the Certified Blockchain Start-up (CBS) programme in association with Kerala Blockchain Academy and EDI.

"There is no proper prep by the start-ups for the market. They are fascinated by the tech and go ahead. This course will certainly help them get an idea of not just the realities of the market but also give them an idea of their own entrepreneurial abilities," said Dr Shukla. There are no prerequisites for the 14-day course and it costs Rs 10,000 plus taxes.

The programme covers key areas like ideating a start-up, basic principles and patterns, business canvas exercises, valuable entrepreneurial concepts over blockchain-focused projects, and the development of business essential deliverables. The course is obviously online given the times we are passing through and the students will be given a certificate based on online evaluation and final course work.

Dr Asharaf S, Professor and Founder of KBA said that blockchain has developed over the years and there is a need for proper training on the same, "Even though it started with cryptocurrencies, blockchain is not just about that anymore. It has found use in many more facets which need to be explored better," he added.

Dr Saji Gopinath, Vice-Chancellor of DUK who attended the launch along with the Southern Regional Head of EDII, Raman Gujral, said that this course has been long due and the collaboration with EDII and KBA will give the course the momentum it needs.