Saina Nehwal might have become World Number One in badminton only on March 28, 2015, but she has been ruling the hearts of us Indians since we saw the sportswoman shine bright like a diamond on the field. Did we add that she was the first Indian to become number one as per a new ranking system that was introduced? And it doesn't stop here. This shuttler won the bronze medal at the London Olympics 2014 and that's when we knew for sure, she is the GOAT.



This 31-year-old in Hisar, Haryana now lives in Hyderabad, where her family moved when she was just eight. She trained under now National Coach Pullela Gopichand for a very long time. She not only has an autobiography, Playing to Win, to her credit now there is a biopic on her. Will you watch it?



Any which way, here's what you should know about the sports star. It was to fulfill her mother's ambition, who was a state-level badminton player, that she took up the racket and decided to play the sport. Saina saw many highs and many lows, but continues to remain one of those players who brought glory back to badminton. Kudos!