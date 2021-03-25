I've become so numb

I can't feel you there

Become so tired

So much more aware

I'm becoming this

All I want to do

Is be more like me

And be less like you



I don't know what's worth fighting for

Or why I have to scream

I don't know why I instigate

And say what I don't mean

I don't know how I got this way

I know it's not alright

So, I'm breaking the habit

I'm breaking the habit tonight



If you have recognised the above songs, then you are familiar with the rock band Linkin Park and their album Meteora, a follow-up to their smashing debut album Hybrid Theory. Meteora was presented to the world on March 25, 2003. And oh, what an album it was, one of the best-selling albums of the 21-st century. It was surely an emotion-loaded album, which also dealt with feelings like anger, depression and more. It was the combined power of Hybrid Theory and Meteor that helped LP shoot to fame.



Seven studio albums, three live albums and immense talent has got them two Grammys and adoration from fans and critics alike. Their angst and lyrics continue to influence a whole generation.