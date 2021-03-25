Published: 25th March 2021
#ThrowBackToday: Rock band Linkin Park's second album released in 2003 today and blew all our minds
In today's #TBT, let's recollect Linkin Park's second album Meteora. The songs, the angst and whatnot, it was surely one for the ages. How about listening to it on loop today? Yes, please!
I've become so numb
I can't feel you there
Become so tired
So much more aware
I'm becoming this
All I want to do
Is be more like me
And be less like you
I don't know what's worth fighting for
Or why I have to scream
I don't know why I instigate
And say what I don't mean
I don't know how I got this way
I know it's not alright
So, I'm breaking the habit
I'm breaking the habit tonight
If you have recognised the above songs, then you are familiar with the rock band Linkin Park and their album Meteora, a follow-up to their smashing debut album Hybrid Theory. Meteora was presented to the world on March 25, 2003. And oh, what an album it was, one of the best-selling albums of the 21-st century. It was surely an emotion-loaded album, which also dealt with feelings like anger, depression and more. It was the combined power of Hybrid Theory and Meteor that helped LP shoot to fame.
Seven studio albums, three live albums and immense talent has got them two Grammys and adoration from fans and critics alike. Their angst and lyrics continue to influence a whole generation.