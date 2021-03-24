Although the state government had issued orders for the closure of educational institutes with immediate effect on March 23, Osmania University (OU) and Dr BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) decided to conduct their exams as per schedule. The university said that all the ongoing supplementary/regular examinations of all UG and PG courses would be conducted as per the schedule. The universities have decided to go ahead with the exams so as to prevent students from missing the academic year.

The principals need to strictly maintain all COVID-19 guidelines for conducting exams like social-distancing, wearing masks all the time and sanitisation of classrooms, toilets and other places of public utility, OU said in a release. University is not inclined to postpone the examinations as more than eight thousand students are appearing for examinations including the students from district centres, such as Siddipet, Medak, Sangareddy and Vikarabad. Meanwhile, OU also declared the results of undergraduate courses BA, BBA, BCom and BSc (CBCS) II and IV Semester, for the examinations held in January/February-2021.

A few students took to Twitter to express their displeasure.