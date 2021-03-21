just setting up my twttr.” — that's it, that's the tweet. More like that was the first tweet that Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey posted publicly. This was back on March 21, 2006. But did you know that the tweet was an automated one that went out when anyone created an account with them? And that's how it all began.



Look at how far Dorsey and his invention has come now though. Recently, the micro-blogging site announced a slew of new elements that it is going to build into its product. Well, the competition is closing in with the latest competitor being Clubhouse.



We already know about Twitter Fleets, modelled along the lines of the super hit Insta Story. Now they have added Twemojis and stickers as well. Then there is Twitter Spaces, like a live audio feature, setting an atmosphere just like Clubhouse. Also, have you heard about Super Follows? As a creator, you might just get paid for making content. So there is a monetary aspect to it.



Enough of current affairs. Here's a bit of trivia for you. Did you know the name of Twitter's bird? It's Larry! It had a lot to do with Twitter's co-founder Biz Stone, who was born in Massachusetts, USA, and his love for Boston Celtics' legend Larry Bird (Boston is the capital of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts).