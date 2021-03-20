The Peacock Throne was commissioned by Shah Jahan back in the 17th century and it took seven long years to be constructed in all its glory. It was made of gold, studded with jewels and was the crown jewel of Diwan-i-Khas in Red Fort, Delhi. It was encrusted with rubies, emeralds, pearls, and other jewels and most important of all, with the precious 186-carat Koh-i-Noor diamond from the mines of Golconda, Hyderabad. Apparently, it cost twice as much as Taj Mahal!



The Peacock Throne was literally the seat of the Mughal dynasty and the envy of all. Hence naturally, it had a tumultuous history. Nadir Shah of Iran had his eyes set on this throne and on March 20, 1739, he occupied Delhi, took possession of this coveted throne and took it back to Persia. But in 1747, when revolts broke out, Nadir Shah’s regime collapsed, the throne was dismantled by the protestors and the pieces passed around as bounty. That was the last we would ever hear about this beautiful and majestic throne.



Of course, the Koh-i-Noor diamond somehow survived and now rests in the Jewel House at the Tower of London, where it is gazed upon by millions of visitors each year.