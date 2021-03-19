On March 19, 2018, mankind bid farewell to the last northern white rhinoceros we will ever know, Sudan. The 45-year-old male rhinoceros was in a long drawn out battle against "degenerative changes in his muscles and bones, combined with extensive skin wounds," said a tweet from the official account of Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya, where Sudan breathed his last. He was put to death because his age-related complications had worsened. He was survived by his daughter Najin and granddaughter Fatu.



Sudan was as old as 90 human years was a rare subspecies of the Northern rhino. They have harrier ears, different dental structure and are comparatively smaller in size. Needless to say, it was the ruthless hunting of mankind that has led us to a stage where we had to bid adieu to Sudan and many others before him. It was a sad day indeed.

READ ALSO: UN biodiversity summit to happen in October in China​



The dragon's den

The relationship between India and Chinese manufactured goods have taken a tumultuous turn, especially in recent times. For obvious reasons, naturally. On March 19, 2019, this resentment was on full display when Indian traders burnt Chinese goods and urged the government to raise import tax on them. Should the Dragon be scared of this growing apathy?