In his own words, 17-year-old Anish Krishnan Ganesh states that he's dedicated his life to Computer Science over the last ten years. Such is his love for the subject that he has never wavered from his interest. And now, Anish wants to impart his knowledge in Computer Science to other students, for which he has developed a platform called Conquerly. Through his platform, Anish aims to not only teach younger students concepts in Computer Science — from coding to Artificial Intelligence — but do so in a simple and easy-to-understand manner.

Anish Krishnan Ganesh

Explaining how Conquerly works, Anish says, "The platform has workshops and courses related to Artificial Intelligence. All of these are available for free. COVID-19 made it easier for us to conduct the workshops virtually. The workshops are mostly theory-based with some hands-on coding. We also conduct programming workshops, which are entirely dedicated to writing code." Anish has developed most of these courses with the help of his team, which also consists of students. Conquerly now has over 4,500 registrations on the platform, which was founded in January this year. "I had to work for around six months, developing the courses and building the platform before it went live," adds Anish.

Anish conducting a workshop at a school (Pic: Anish Krishnan Ganesh)

Conquerly primarily works with school students and has reached out to several schools, where the team has conducted workshops. "We are trying to focus on government schools where they don't have easy access to various kinds of technology. With Conquerly, these kids can be educated on Artificial Intelligence and they don't have to wait till they become graduates or get a master's degree to know more about the subject," says Anish. Other than workshops and online courses, Conquerly has also developed some AI handbooks. "A lot of younger students in government schools are also interested in AI and we wanted to do something to make AI simpler for those who are completely new to it. That's when we came up with the AI handbook," explains Anish, who is a Class 11 student at MCTM Chidambaram Chettyar International School, Chennai.

Anish won the Grand Award at the IRIS National Fair - an annual event that nurtures science and scientific research among young Indian innovators. He will be representing India at an international competition too

Anish says he considers coding an art. "Once you know programming concepts, it is basically about what you can create with it. My journey with coding started when I was six and I started working on apps and web development," he says. Besides teaching students, Anish, who is also passionate about the environment, and his team are also innovating with AI. Among his innovations is Conscious Clothing. "We realised that the fashion industry emits pollutants and results in large amounts of carbon emission. With the help of AI, we are trying to guide online shoppers to more eco-friendly clothing options when they visit any online marketplace. So, by just one click, users now have the power to contribute towards diminishing climate change," says Anish.