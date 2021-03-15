Friends, Romans and countrymen — let us tell you a tale as old as time, today, on Ides of March, that is, March 15. Today was when the brave and valiant emperor of the Romans was a victim of a conspiracy and was stabbed to death as many as 23 times in 44 BC. We are talking about Julius Caesar. This act was immortalised by Shakespear through his play. That's where the dialogue, 'Beware the Ides of March' comes from.



But what's most fascinating to us are the speeches that followed. First came Marcus Junius Brutus, the stab that must have hurt Caesar the most which is why he exclaimed, "Et tu, Brute?" (meaning ‘You too, Brutus?’ in Latin). Brutus was one of his closest aides, after all. Brutus justified his actions to the mob that had gathered, but when it was time for Mark Antony to say his words, he made sure that the crowd saw no two ways about it — Caesar's death was a tragedy indeed.



Many iconic quotes were exchanged in both their speeches but we leave you with just two:



Marc Antony:

- The evil that men do lives after them;

The good is oft interred with their bones;



Brutus

- Not that I loved Caesar less, but that I loved Rome more.



Omerta, mi cara

We are going to make you an offer you can't refuse. How about we take a trip down memory lane to watch the most 'gangsta' movie there ever was — The Godfather, which premiered on March 15, 1972.