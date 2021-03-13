There are many women who changed the course of the world, standing on whose shoulders we have built our world and our worldview. One such woman is Susan B Anthony. A well-known name in the United States, where she is from, she has been a lifelong advocate of women's rights. It was owing to her struggle, and that of many other women, that the 19th Constitutional Amendment in 1920 which gave women the right to vote, was passed in the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave. This amendment is also known as Susan B Anthony Amendment.



In 1872, Anthony, who passed away on March 13, 1906, defied the law and cast her vote. Though a fine was levied on her, she downright refused to pay it and even the authorities decided to drop the charge.



Some eternal words from the social reformer:

- Men, their rights, and nothing more; women, their rights, and nothing less.

- I distrust those people who know so well what God wants them to do because I notice it always coincides with their own desires.

- Cautious, careful people, always casting about to preserve their reputations... can never effect a reform.

- I declare to you that woman must not depend upon the protection of man, but must be taught to protect herself, and there I take my stand.