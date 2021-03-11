The first play to be written and the first play to be directed by an African American, this is the legacy of A Raisin in the Sun. The D-Day was on March 11, 1959 when on Broadway, New York, the play ran for over 530 performances. Written by playwright Lorraine Hansberry and presented by American-Canadian theatre director Lloyd Richards, the drama was about a black family, their financial circumstances and the big American dream. In the background of the death of the family's patriarch and the life insurance they are bound to receive, it is about them moving to a white neighbourhood. But will they or won't they? What other obstacles will they face on the way? That's the premise.



What you should know is that the title draws from a popular poem of social activist and poet Langston Hughes. You have to read the poem and since it is short and scintillating, we are sharing it with you below.

Does it dry up

like a raisin in the sun?

Or fester like a sore—

And then run?

Does it stink like rotten meat?

Or crust and sugar over—

like a syrupy sweet?



Maybe it just sags

like a heavy load.



Or does it explode?