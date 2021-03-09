Plesiosarus and pterosaur might just be words for you, but for Mary Anning discovering the fossils of these Jurassic era beasts became the highlight of her career. You see, Anning served as a sidekick to her amateur fossil-collecting father. The pioneering paleontologist lived most of her life in the English seaside town of Lyme Regis and it is here that she made all of her startling discoveries — most astonishing fossils ever. So astonishing that they were beyond the belief of the scientific community.



But perhaps like most women of that time, it was only after her death on March 9, 1847 that Anning received the credit she was due. There is also speculation that the famous tongue-twister, 'She sells seashells on the seashore' was inspired by her. Though there is no solid evidence to back this claim.

In a Barbie world

Blonde and beautiful Barbie arrived on the scene, technically at American Toy Fair in New York, on March 9, 1959. The doll captured the imaginations of young girls so ferociously that within the first year itself, 30,000 dolls were sold. Though the makers said that the doll was a reflection of their times and was inspired by actors Elizabeth Taylor and Marilyn Monroe, the concept of Barbie didn't age very well. It created a certain stereotypical definition of beauty. That's why one gets to see such diversity when it comes to these dolls now. Apparently, sales for the makers of Barbie soared throughout the pandemic.