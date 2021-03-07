The Final Problem was indeed the final problem that fictional private detective Sherlock Holmes solved because it is in this story, published in 1893, that the British author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle introduced Holmes's archenemy Professor Moriarty and it was while valiantly fighting him that Holmes and the professor met their death. But guess what? The world wanted more of Holmes.



Known for his wit and wisdom, the character of Sherlock Holmes had already made its mark on readers around the world. Not only was Holmes a keen observer, but also well-versed with forensic science, and logical reasoning. When the British writer, who was also a physician, wrote The Hound of the Baskervilles as a pre-The Final Problem throwback, he came under even more pressure to revive the world's most famous detective. Thus, he wrote The Return of Sherlock Holmes, a collection of 13 stories centered around the spy which delighted the parched readers who were thirsting after his stories. This was published on March 7, 1905.



The spy who gave us the famous dialogue, "Elementary, my dear Watson" continues to be a part of popular culture. Most recently, his sister Enola Holmes had a whole Netflix series dedicated to her. Also, in the upcoming Netflix offering The Irregulars, Holmes gets a supernatural twist!