There's a lady who's sure, All that glitters is gold, And she's buying a stairway to heaven, we hope you sang and not read these famous lyrics of Led Zeppelin's Stairway To Heaven. The first time the English rock band played this live was at Ulster Hall, Belfast on March 5, 1971.



What's in a name?

If you were a curious cat as a child, even if you were not actually, one of the first questions you must have asked was, 'What does my name mean?'. Well folks, on March 5, it'll be time to ask the question again because it's Learn What Your Name Means Day! Why just your first name? Ask about your middle name (if you have any) and surname as well! Celebrate your name with the hope that you will be making your name soon!



The day Stalin died

When we say the word 'dictator', Hitler is the first word that would come to anyone's mind. But the name of Joseph Stalin, who died on March 5, 1953, is often not too far behind either. Ruler of the Soviet Union, Stalin suffered a stroke and passed away. Though he established the Soviet as a strong force, his mass repressions and ethnic cleansing moves were severely criticised. But there is no doubt about the significance of his and his leadership.