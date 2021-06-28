Yog Suryakant Panjarale from the Nandurbar region of Maharashtra noticed that his father would visit their farm, located five kilometres away from their house, at odd hours to turn off the water motor. This was not a one-off incident but Yog saw it happening regularly, more so during the harvesting season. Pandemic or not, his father, Suryakant Panjarale’s schedule, never changed. This is what gave the 15-year-old an idea to create an IoT-based application called the Farmer Helper app to manage such farming needs and help his father out.



Yog's IoT-based application could help farmers like his father manage farm equipment from home and also minimise water wastage and reduce the monthly electricity bills. "This was basically made to counter the water wastage caused by water motors running for endless hours. During most seasons, the power cut timings are at odd hours, sometimes in the middle of the night. By using IoT technology, the application has made it quite simple to control various farming needs. For instance, the app is connected to the motor system with the help of IoT and we can schedule the timings for when the motor needs to be switched off or on. One can also use it to switch on or turn off the lights in the motor room. The app also allows you to record temperature and moisture in the soil for farming purposes," explains the 15-year-old.

Yog Suryakant Panjarale



A Class 10 student from PG Public School in Maharashtra, adds that "The concept of IoT is being embraced worldwide. It is time that the farming community benefits from the same as well. Currently, I am in the process of testing it and it's in the development stage. It needs a lot of improvement and that will take some time. Once it is complete I will try and make it more accessible so that farmers all across the country can use it."



During his leisure time, Yog likes to read the encyclopedia. "I like creating things like robots and other electronic items. Currently, I have been concentrating on learning coding to create interesting games, websites, and more. Last year I was stuck at home due to COVID, so apart from my regular studies, I took up some coding classes and that's how I got fascinated and began creating the app," he adds.



Speaking about his son's app, Yog’s father Suryakant Panjarale tells us, "Yog is a very perceptive boy. He often accompanies me to the farm and is always trying to understand what problems we face there. I was extremely proud when I saw the app he made. I wish he comes up with more such ideas to help farmers." Yog doesn't want to stop here, he plans to keep on exploring the world of coding further to create more interesting solutions for real-life problems.