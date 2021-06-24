In an uncertain year, where assessments are the norm over public exams, which career path to choose is often a question that ails many a student. But what if you could ask questions that help you decide on your career path and find your way to a truly global education?

Edex, The New Indian Express and Sri Ramachandra's faculty of Engineering and Technology (SRET) are joining hands to offer a series of webinars for students focused on their higher education and careers. Counselling for Higher Education and Employment will be held on June 26, July 3, 10 and 17 to support students on a range of topics that are essential for their future.

Registration is free and students are encouraged to discuss career options and ask questions of our international experts.

The webinars that are centred around the most relevant topics like work experience, emerging technologies, global jobs and upskilling will feature experts from each area like Dr Edward Hensel, Associate Dean of Research and Graduate Studies at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), Dr Raju Balakrishnan, Dean of the University of Michigan-Dearborn, Lyndsey McGrath, Director of Global Programmes at RIT and PB Kotur who handles Global Talent Engagement at Wipro.

So if you are a student or recent graduate looking to explore your opportunities, don’t miss out on these virtual treasure troves. Here’s your chance to get up close and personal with leading men and women from the industries and fields that you hope to become a part of yourself. Here is a list of the webinars and how you can sign up:

1. Internship: Work experience in the industry during your UG study

Date: June 26, 2021

Time: 5 PM

Speakers: Dr Edward Hensel, Balaji Srinivasan, V Viswanath, Dr V Raju

Register: https://us02web.zoom.us/ webinar/register/WN_a- ziDc83RaWP0NoUiWV9Ag

2. Jobs in 2025: Navigating emerging technologies

Date: July 3, 2021

Time: 5 PM

Speakers: Madhusudanan K, PB Kottur, Dr J Senthil, Dr V Raju

Register: https://us02web.zoom.us/ webinar/register/WN_ eTTvcqNrTN6WXpz6-nZtMw

3. How do you land a PG course abroad or a global job?

Date: July 10, 2021

Time: 5 PM

Speakers: Dr Raju Balakrishnan, Lisa Gallagher, Dr James Myers, Dr V Raju

Register: https://us02web.zoom.us/ webinar/register/WN_ edVtrD7RQEG15b_VrMRWkg

4. Tech demands and the need to keep upskilling

Date: July 17, 2021

Time: 5 PM

Speakers: Madhusudanan K, PB Kotur, Dr V Raju, Lyndsey McGrath

Register: https://us02web.zoom.us/ webinar/register/WN_ lwkHNIhVRuSuzACc4oy9YA