Published: 24th June 2021
Are you a +2 student who's wondering what next? Sign up for these free webinars and get an edge
Based on a range of important topics from finding jobs abroad to the importance of technology and upskilling, the webinars are aimed at students who are curious about their future
In an uncertain year, where assessments are the norm over public exams, which career path to choose is often a question that ails many a student. But what if you could ask questions that help you decide on your career path and find your way to a truly global education?
Edex, The New Indian Express and Sri Ramachandra's faculty of Engineering and Technology (SRET) are joining hands to offer a series of webinars for students focused on their higher education and careers. Counselling for Higher Education and Employment will be held on June 26, July 3, 10 and 17 to support students on a range of topics that are essential for their future.
Registration is free and students are encouraged to discuss career options and ask questions of our international experts.
The webinars that are centred around the most relevant topics like work experience, emerging technologies, global jobs and upskilling will feature experts from each area like Dr Edward Hensel, Associate Dean of Research and Graduate Studies at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), Dr Raju Balakrishnan, Dean of the University of Michigan-Dearborn, Lyndsey McGrath, Director of Global Programmes at RIT and PB Kotur who handles Global Talent Engagement at Wipro.
So if you are a student or recent graduate looking to explore your opportunities, don’t miss out on these virtual treasure troves. Here’s your chance to get up close and personal with leading men and women from the industries and fields that you hope to become a part of yourself. Here is a list of the webinars and how you can sign up:
1. Internship: Work experience in the industry during your UG study
Date: June 26, 2021
Time: 5 PM
Speakers: Dr Edward Hensel, Balaji Srinivasan, V Viswanath, Dr V Raju
Register: https://us02web.zoom.us/
2. Jobs in 2025: Navigating emerging technologies
Date: July 3, 2021
Time: 5 PM
Speakers: Madhusudanan K, PB Kottur, Dr J Senthil, Dr V Raju
Register: https://us02web.zoom.us/
3. How do you land a PG course abroad or a global job?
Date: July 10, 2021
Time: 5 PM
Speakers: Dr Raju Balakrishnan, Lisa Gallagher, Dr James Myers, Dr V Raju
Register: https://us02web.zoom.us/
4. Tech demands and the need to keep upskilling
Date: July 17, 2021
Time: 5 PM
Speakers: Madhusudanan K, PB Kotur, Dr V Raju, Lyndsey McGrath
Register: https://us02web.zoom.us/