The statement, 'Glaciers are melting', doesn't even evoke panic anymore, does it? All it does is confirm that we are on the fastrack to destruction. But anyway, news is news and it must be reported. On June 12, 1999, it was reported that all of the Himalayan glaciers, which amounted to about 15,000 of them, were melting too rapidly. And as a result, Northern India might have to bear the brunt of plague-like floods over the next 40 years.



But seriously, the number of studies that already warn us about glaciers melting and the impending doom this spells is exhausting.

A 2019 study, which involved 40 years of observing India, China, Bhutan and Nepal via satellites, had forewarned that the glaciers are melting twice as fast since the turn of the century. Why? Climate change, of course. This is the most widely cited research by the way.



The Himalayas are known as the Third Pole for a reason and we should be doing more to protect it.