If there's something strange

In your neighbourhood

Who you gonna call?

Ghostbusters!



That's right. No matter which generation you are from, if you like pop culture you must educate yourself about Ghostbusters, the movie that released on June 8, 1984. Three parapsychologists, those who study paranormal activities, transverse time and space to find and fight demonic powers. The perfect blend of comedy, horror and special effects worked for the 105-minutes-long film which took off in a way that it continues to be referenced and remade today. It made actors Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver and Bill Murray household names, especially the latter whose deadpan expressions tickled everyone's funny bones. Watch it and you'll know why.

Free from the virus

The world sat up and took notice of New Zealand when their Prime Minister successfully declared the nation to be free from Coronavirus. That's right, when PM Jacinda Ardern shared this news on June 8, 2020, the whole world, which was still grappling with the virus, was both in awe and shock. But not the Prime Minister of the island country who had worked hard to achieve this. In fact, she even burst into a little dance when she herself heard this news for the first time!



Arden credited this victory to the citizens of the South Pacific nation who adhered to the tough seven-week lockdown. Go, New Zealand!