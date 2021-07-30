Learning is a two-way process. A teacher can also learn from a student. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has shown us that. All this while the students trolled the CBSE and the government with memes. Who knew they were learning every step of the way — one meme at a time.

The CBSE's tweet for the announcement of Class 12 results at 2 PM came with a meme featuring Amrish Puri and Farida Jalal from Bollywood hit Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ). The students were not very happy about the fact that CBSE has stolen their game, but this did not stop the board's Twitter account. They tweeted again, asking students to take 'ricks' (risk) and keep their roll number handy.