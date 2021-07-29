She was beauty, she was grace, she was Maharani Gayatri Devi, the Rajmata of Jaipur. She was the third wife of Maharaja Sawai Man Singh II and that's how she became the third Maharani consort of Jaipur from 1940 to 1949.



The free-spirited rani who was known for her fashion sense, particularly her chiffon saris in both Europe and India, was more than her wardrobe. She opened the Gayatri Devi School for Girls, contested elections and won, protested against the emergency and was even arrested for the same. It was at the age of 90, after living a complete and fulfilling life, she passed away on July 29, 2009. Here's to one of the most formidable daughters of India.



The wedding that was

The wedding of Charles and Diana Spencer, who became the Prince and Princess of Wales, was a global phenomenon viewed by 750 million people in 74 countries. Britain's sweethearts set the bar very high for fairytale weddings when they tied the knot on July 29, 1981, so much so that a national holiday was declared on the same day across the United Kingdom. But after two beautiful baby boys and 15 years of a tumultuous marriage, their divorce was also equally publicised.



But the wedding, oh the lavish wedding.