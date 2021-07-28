Published: 28th July 2021
#ThrowbackToday: The magic behind the classic song Hey There Delilah
In today's #TBT, let's hum along to the lyrics of Hey There Delilah and recall how a stripped-down composition with sweet lyrics went on to become one of the most beautiful songs ever. EVER!
Hey there, Delilah
What's it like in New York city?
I'm a thousand miles away
But, girl, tonight you look so pretty
Yes, you do
Time square can't shine as bright as you
I swear, it's true
Hey there, Delilah
Don't you worry about the distance
I'm right there if you get lonely
Give this song another listen
Close your eyes
Listen to my voice, it's my disguise
I'm by your side
Oh, it's what you do to me
Oh, it's what you do to me
Oh, it's what you do to me
Oh, it's what you do to me
What you do to me
Compliment the dark clouds that seem to be a permanent feature of the sky nowadays with Hey There Delilah. This beautiful romantic ballad by American rock band Plain White T's topped the charts in the US on July 28, 2007 two full years after it was released. Soon, it became one of the best songs of the year and became a double 2008 Grammy Award nominee too.
It was only later that the listeners came to know that the song was penned by the frontman of Plain White T's Tom Higgenson for Delilah DiCrescenzo, a cross country runner, in hopes to impress her and otherwise, the whole song was a work of fiction. Though the song did not manage to impress the OG Delilah, she did attend the 2008 Grammys with the band.
What really makes the song a classic is the fact that it just has vocals accompanied by guitar, that's all. And for a song that had no expectations riding on it, it set a new standard for sure.