Hey there, Delilah

What's it like in New York city?

I'm a thousand miles away

But, girl, tonight you look so pretty

Yes, you do

Time square can't shine as bright as you

I swear, it's true



Hey there, Delilah

Don't you worry about the distance

I'm right there if you get lonely

Give this song another listen

Close your eyes

Listen to my voice, it's my disguise

I'm by your side



Oh, it's what you do to me

Oh, it's what you do to me

Oh, it's what you do to me

Oh, it's what you do to me

What you do to me



Compliment the dark clouds that seem to be a permanent feature of the sky nowadays with Hey There Delilah. This beautiful romantic ballad by American rock band Plain White T's topped the charts in the US on July 28, 2007 two full years after it was released. Soon, it became one of the best songs of the year and became a double 2008 Grammy Award nominee too.



It was only later that the listeners came to know that the song was penned by the frontman of Plain White T's Tom Higgenson for Delilah DiCrescenzo, a cross country runner, in hopes to impress her and otherwise, the whole song was a work of fiction. Though the song did not manage to impress the OG Delilah, she did attend the 2008 Grammys with the band.



What really makes the song a classic is the fact that it just has vocals accompanied by guitar, that's all. And for a song that had no expectations riding on it, it set a new standard for sure.