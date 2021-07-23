We all know about Subhas Chandra Bose's Indian National Army (INA). A few of us also know about the all-women's Rani of Jhansi Regiment within the army. And fewer still know about Lakshmi Sahgal AKA Captain Lakshmi, who set up and led this regiment with bravery.



Bose arrived in Singapore in 1943, where Lakshmi happened to live after being born and brought up in Madras. The braveheart had already met a few INA soldiers and soon, over a five-hour interview, she managed to convince Bose to have a separate regiment for women. She led the regiment as it marched to Burma alongside the Japanese army and was captured by the British army in 1945.



But even after India gained independence, Sahgal continued to work for the country, as a member of the Rajya Sabha and of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). Eventually, she was even chosen as a candidate for the President of India and lost against APJ Abdul Kalam. She passed away on July 23, 2012 at the age of 97 while leaving a strong mark on the country.



In a singular direction

Divided, they weren't able to win hearts, but united, or more like when put together by the judges of UK's reality show The X Factor on July 23, 2010, they won! We are talking about Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson who went on to form the boy band One Direction. And what songs they gave us — What Makes you Beautiful, Live While We're Young and so many more. Though they are now disbanded and are happy with solo careers, they keep teasing us with hopes of reuniting. Will they though?