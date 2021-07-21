Would you read a rather extensive document or an at-a-glance poster that gives you the option of calling a number for more details? Our attention-deficit self certainly goes for option two and invariably, it's the same for many. Srikanth Renikunta has always been deeply aware of this fact too. That's why, when in one of his WhatsApp groups, the headmaster of Mandal Parishad Primary School (MPPS), Donoor, Jagtial district, Telangana, sent a detailed document calling for admissions to the school, Srikanth knew there was scope for more.

"The headmaster Ramesh and I went to the same school and I knew for a fact that his school was doing a lot for its students, including A1 quality midday meal, distributing free bags, books and more. Having studied in a government school myself, I knew how rare these facilities are. Hence, I took to Canva (the graphic design app) and quickly put together an attractive poster for the school, complete with catchy colours and pictures," says the youngster who himself is an Assistant Professor of Civil Engineering at the Methodist College of Engineering. The point was just to get the word out there, that's all. Thus, the poster was circulated on social media and among the headmaster's circle. Just a few days ago, an alumna from MPPS contacted the headmaster and offered to help as much as he can. And that, my friends, is the power of presentation.

The posters he made

Naturally, the 37-year-old discovered that the same solution could be applied to several other government schools whose voices are anyway drowned out by private schools. The next school he helped was Zilla Parishad High School in Pachunur, Karimnagar district, and what really did it for this school was the one-minute video highlighting their computer labs, field visits and how they even supply free hygiene kits for girl students. "The information they were sharing was complete but wasn't highlighting their USP. That's what I attempted to highlight via the video," says the assistant professor who pursued his Civil Engineering from Kansas State University, USA.

The Dharmapuri-born has helped over eight government schools in a similar fashion, taking information and making it presentable and acing the social media game, especially Twitter, as well. The do-gooder has previously organised 10-12 blood donation campaigns and continued doing his good work even after the pandemic began. Helping out government schools like this is one of the many deeds that this Good Samaritan has undertaken.

Status of government schools

- About 80% of parents informed that lessons were not delivered during lockdowns

- There are about 84% of teachers who are having a hard time with digital mediums

- For the academic year 2020-21, about 80% of children have not received textbooks

- There are 30% of teachers who feel that after schools reopen students might not return

- Among the teachers who are on field duty, less than 1% teachers have insurance

(Source: Oxfam India)

For more on him check out his Twitter page @SriRenikunta