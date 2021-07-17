For those who prefer a tangible cookbook over online videos, "Whip and Whisk" by a 17-year-old author claims to be a delightful page-turner and full of scrumptious treats. The book, written by Nysa Adurkar, is published by 'The Write Place', an initiative by Crossword Bookstores Ltd.

Filled with 65 plus recipes across desserts and cakes, it pencils even the simplest of details and motivates baking enthusiasts to bake and celebrate seasons and achievements, not just birthdays.

"As I discovered my passion for baking, I found that this therapeutic process was not as complex as the world deemed it to be. While certain recipes took more time to master, I realised some easy ways to make even the most elaborate looking desserts," Adurkar said. "I wanted to share these recipes and unique cake decorating ideas with others, encouraging them to pursue this creative hobby without being too overwhelmed by the plethora of information available on the internet," she added.

From Halloween special 'Graveyard Brownies' with fondant pumpkins and 'RIP' gravestones to a 'Graduation Cake' structured like a piece of architecture, the book woos readers with attractive structures, decorations, colour palettes and cooking styles. And for those who are not big on decor but just want a taste of good desserts, Adurkar's delectable recipes of Tiramisu profiteroles, Nectarine almond cake, Baked Alaska cheesecake, Churro shots and Caramel banana doughnuts are equally inviting.

"This book is an amalgamation of all the recipes I have developed, with tips on what I have learned after baking for nearly 8 years. Even though classic desserts are cherished by any baker, I hope that you will enjoy these recipes, each with a unique twist," Adurkar writes in the introduction.

The 123-page book, priced at Rs 599, is available for sale online and at offline stores. Notably, all the earnings from the book will be given to the author's initiative 'Joys of Baking' to allow children from all social strata to enjoy birthday cakes and treats of their own.