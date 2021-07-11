A white woman's rape pinned on a black man, a single father raising two kids and the coexistence of good and evil — the themes and plot lines that the book To Kill a Mockingbird deals with are still applicable which is why author Harper Lee's book, which was published back on July 1, 1960, is still a classic worth reading and re-reading. We leave you with some quotes to savour from the book:



- You never really understand a person until you consider things from his point of view... Until you climb inside of his skin and walk around in it.

- The one thing that doesn't abide by majority rule is a person's conscience.

- Atticus told me to delete the adjectives and I'd have the facts.

- People in their right minds never take pride in their talents.



Around and around

Things are very cold, windy and pitch dark on Neptune, but, well, they always are. That's how it is on the eighth planet of the Solar System. It was in 1846 that this blue planet was discovered and July 11, 2011, it completed its first orbit since we Earth folk knew it. The correct term to use instead of orbit would be the first full 'barycentric orbit'. Barycentre is the central mass around which two or more objects in space orbit.



When will space stop surprising us with its mystery? We hope never.