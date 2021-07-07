Entry of Cinematographe, The Sea Bath, Arrival of a Train, A Demolition, Ladies and Soldiers on Wheels and Leaving the Factory — these were the six movies that the world-famous Lumière brothers Louis Nicolas and Louis Jean Lumière brought to Bombay and screened them at the Watson Hotel, now known as Esplanade Mansion, on July 7, 1896. The ticket was rupee one.



Very quickly, the screening was dubbed ‘miracle of the century’. It was right after Paris that the French cinematographers landed in India. The first screening was at Watson Hotel and then at Novelty Theatre on July 14. They kept alternating this way till August 15 until they were sure that their cinema had touched one and all. This is also seen by many as the birth of Indian cinema.



The magic of motion pictures surely led to the start of something new. It ignited the love for cinema that Indians hold very close to their heart till date.



Let’s make some macaroni

It's National Macaroni Day today! Why this particular day though? The reason is unknown but who needs a reason to chomp on some macaroni with cheese and tomatoes and whatever else you please. Made of durum wheat, this dry pasta should definitely feature during one of your meals today.