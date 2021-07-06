It was the day that was going to go down in history, no matter who won because it was the day when two sisters, stellar in their own might, came face-to-face on the tennis court. And not just any court, on the grass court of Wimbledon on July 6, 2002. The American sisters Serena and Venus Williams were battling it out in the singles final, nonetheless.



The last time siblings faced off in Wimbledon was in 1884, when Maud and Lillian Watson played against each other.



The Williams vs Williams match was nail-biting, to say the least. But it was Serena Williams who clinched the title and emerged victorious. "It’s not fun losing, no matter who you lose to. Doesn’t matter,” said Venus while Serena exclaimed, "I wanted to become a member of so much prestige, so much history...I want to be a part of history.”

Care for some bread?

“...the greatest forward step in the baking industry since bread was wrapped”, declared the advertisement in the papers dated July 7, 1928. It was the first time people were going to experience pre-sliced bread offered by The Chillicothe Baking Company in Missouri, USA. It was American inventor Otto Frederick Rohwedder's genius that gave the world the first bread-slicing machine for commercial use. We can't surely say that the loaves were flying off the shelf, after all, they were rather sloppy looking. But with time and iterations, soon it started to appear more palatable.