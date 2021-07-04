These were those days when one would expect the absurd from American rapper Kanye West. But what transpired on July 4, 2020, no one could have guessed. The record producer best known for songs like Stronger announced on Twitter that he would like to be the President of the United States one day and had intentions of running for the position.



West had a full plan in place, his party would be called Birthday Party and his major beliefs centered around supporting arts, creating a culture of life, environmental stewardship along with having a strong national defense. Though the aspirant missed deadlines of six states to appear as a third-party candidate, he went on to contest the election. On Election Day, it was announced that he had received 60,000 votes and proceeded to concede defeat. He has all intentions of running in the year 2024 as well.



Let's eat

Today is the day to celebrate the favorite dish of Julius Caesar, the most popular Roman emperor there ever was — Caesar salad. Just kidding, hehe!



But don't crinkle your nose, whether upon reading the poor joke or hearing the word 'salad', just yet and give this green dish a chance, at least today! Made from romaine lettuce with a generous drizzle of lemon juice, olive oil and other spices, Parmesan cheese is the key ingredient here.



In 1924, Chef Cardini devised this salad as he was mixing ingredients for it with a flourish, much to the delight of his elite audience at his restaurant in Mexico.