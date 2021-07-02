On July 2, 2002, millionaire Steve Fossett was the happiest man in the world. Because after five failed attempts, this American adventurer became the first man to circumnavigate the world on a hot air balloon in under 15 days! No breaks or no pit stops for refuelling, just a one-track mind on a one-track journey from Northam in Australia to Queensland on the same continent.



Choosing the Southern Hemisphere route is said to have made matters favourable for Fossett, who is known to have broken several records even before he attempted this one. Of course, a bucket for toilet, oxygen canisters and survival rations helped. And just four hours of sleep in the confined space, broken into 45-minute naps, did it's bit too.



Fossett was used to the thrill, after all, his hobbies included mountain climbing, skiing, car racing and a whole lot more! In fact, he went on setting records till he met his maker. Now that's the spirit, isn't it?



Least we forget

If you are forgetful and you know it...umm.. how did the rest of the line go?



All you absent-minded professors out there, July 2 is your day! Because being forgetful on I Forgot Day is A-Okay. So don't forget to forget all that you are supposed to remember today. Jokes aside, it's okay to forget, don't be too hard on yourself. Just try to do better, day after day.