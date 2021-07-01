Living legend Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, the flutist who charmed the world with his notes, was actually training to be a wrestler, just as per his father's wishes. Unbelievable. But secretly, he started putting his mind to music by taking lessons. At the young age of 19 he started his career, a path that led him to collaborate with the who's-who from the international music scene. Today, he turns 83 and we thank the blessed day of July 1, 1938, the day he was born.



The bansuri, a side-blown bamboo flute, was not a simple instrument in the hands of Chaurasia. It became a magic wand with which he would enchant the world with melodious renditions. Hailing originally from the Senia gharana, the now 83-year-old has learnt to make what he learnt his own. His interpretation of ragas was what brought him a lot of recognition.



Apart from Pandit Ravi Shankar, Pandit Chaurasia has also collaborated with the Beatles and is particularly credited for helping musician George Harrison fall in love with Indian Classical music. This resulted in a strong friendship between the two gifted musicians. He played with them for the songs The Inner Light and Wonderwall. Have you heard them?