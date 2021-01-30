Singer-songwriter Neil Young broke into the scene at the age of 17, when he played at a country club in Winnipeg, Canada on January 31, 1963. And the rest, as they say, is history. His musical journey started with a cheap plastic ukulele and today, the website of The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame states that he is “one of rock and roll's greatest songwriters and performers.” The Candian-American legend is also one of the founding members of the 1960s most successful folk-rock band Buffalo Springfield. To get a taste of his mastery over songwriting, check these lyrics out -

READ MORE: #ThrowBackToday: Decades after assassination, some of Gandhiji's ashes immersed in South African waters



Red lights flashing through a window in the rain

You can hear the sirens moan

White can lying in a gutter in the lane

When you’re walking home alone… Don’t let it bring you down.



I never knew a man could tell so many lies

He had a different story for every pair of eyes

How can he remember who he’s talking to?

’cause I know it isn't me… and I hope it isn’t you…



Team Swift

Today in the year 2010, the then 19-year-old Taylor Swift became the youngest musician to win Album of the Year at the Grammy's for her album, Fearless.