Published: 30th January 2021
#ThrowBackToday: The first-ever gig of rock and roll artist Neil Young was about 60 years ago today
In today's #TBT, we take you back to the day when Young was 17 and playing at a club in Cannada. Who knew that he would one day be hailed as a musician. Also, savour some of the lines from his songs
Singer-songwriter Neil Young broke into the scene at the age of 17, when he played at a country club in Winnipeg, Canada on January 31, 1963. And the rest, as they say, is history. His musical journey started with a cheap plastic ukulele and today, the website of The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame states that he is “one of rock and roll's greatest songwriters and performers.” The Candian-American legend is also one of the founding members of the 1960s most successful folk-rock band Buffalo Springfield. To get a taste of his mastery over songwriting, check these lyrics out -
READ MORE: #ThrowBackToday: Decades after assassination, some of Gandhiji's ashes immersed in South African waters
Red lights flashing through a window in the rain
You can hear the sirens moan
White can lying in a gutter in the lane
When you’re walking home alone… Don’t let it bring you down.
I never knew a man could tell so many lies
He had a different story for every pair of eyes
How can he remember who he’s talking to?
’cause I know it isn't me… and I hope it isn’t you…
Team Swift
Today in the year 2010, the then 19-year-old Taylor Swift became the youngest musician to win Album of the Year at the Grammy's for her album, Fearless.