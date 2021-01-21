The one constant question Hyash Tanmoy is always asked is, 'Why are you always angry?'

It's a common presumption based on the artist's body of work, particularly the films that reflect dismal issues that plague the world. "But I am not angry!" says Hyash vehemently and adds. "If my work makes you uncomfortable, so be it." But that's what art is supposed to do right? Make you uncomfortable. So who's angry now?

And why are we writing about Hyash, a filmmaker and trans-disciplinary thinker who prefers the pronouns they/their, today? It’s because they've been selected as a Berlinale Talent 2021 fellow at Berlin International Film Festival (BIFF), which is also known as the Berlinale. And that is an achievement worth writing home about! Only 200 Talents from across the world have been chosen and their five-day virtual journey begins from March 1. Talks, live-workshops, events of the film industry, mentorship — you name it and the Talents will have it. But the best part about it is access to a global network of creatives! Also, we hear that Uli Hanisch, set-designer of Netflix's runaway hit The Queen's Gambit, is going to be delivering a session too!

Santasil Mallik during the shooting of No Tear of Lost Myths | (Pic: Hyash Tanmoy)

Okay, we got carried away. Back to Hyash who counts European filmmakers Lars Von Trier, Yorgos Lanthimos and Ulrich Seidl as his inspirations and sees themselves at the cusp of social entrepreneurship and art. With the very first film they directed, An Obsolete Altar, they seemed to have made it. It's a heart-wrenching tale about someone who doesn't identify as female getting raped and what transpires. Out of the many festivals that the film did tour, it went to Hannover Up and Coming Film Festival and they ended up being nominated for the International Young Filmmakers Award. That's very prestigious. Then there are other films like Blackboard, Companion and others which continued to put their ideas at the forefront, both as a producer and a director.

"Currently, I am on a quest to figure out how to give voice to those who have local and real stories to tell," says Hyash who is in their late 20s. That's the intention behind them starting WYND360 Foundation. They've lent a helping hand to many youngsters like upcoming filmmakers Siddhanta Goswami, by helping with the production and the distribution of his film Is It Winter Already and Santasil Mallik, who was shooting in Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh and Hyash travelled with him to help with the shooting process for his project titled No Tear of Lost Myths. In 2019, they also started Sphere, for all those who wanted to be heard, irrespective of their medium.



Currently, Hyash is working on a long-term film project on Saradha Group financial scandal and a new media film, Toska. "And being selected as a Berlinale Talent feels like a huge accreditation and validation for me," says the artist.