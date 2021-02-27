Imagine a scenario with no internet. You are spotted wearing polka dots while listening to music on the radio. Did you get what we are hinting at yet? National Retro Day. That's why on February 27, it is imperative for one and all to reminiscence the good ol' days when the world was simpler. The time between the 1950s and 1990s is commonly termed as retro so it might be a good chance to sit down to talk about years of the yore.

You can also use songs to transport you back to that era or catch up with movies. While we are stuck in a rat race, constantly trying to move onwards and upwards, it's important to pause and celebrate days like these to see how far we have come.