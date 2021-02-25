Late American professional boxer Cassius Clay must have surely known that on February 25, 1964, he would be playing one of his most important matches ever. The then 22-year-old was up against reigning champion Sonny Liston. But Clay emerged victorious and he was never the same, literally. Because after a few days, he adopted Islam and with it, the name Muhammad Ali.



The match went down in history for several reasons. First, because Ali, who passed away in the year 2016, despite winning at the Olympics, was not taken very seriously. And this match changed it. In his own words, he "shook up the world”. Secondly, the match itself was gruesome. By round five, Ali his vision blurred due to a mishap in the ring. But he won, nonetheless.

READ ALSO: #ThrowBackToday: No compensation in sight for victims of Coca-Cola plant's atrocities in Kerala even after a decade



But on May 25, 1965, a rematch was called for. Why? On allegations that the fight had been fixed. But the rematch became even more controversial.



After he retired, Ali was involved with several charities and slowly, became one of the most beloved sportsmen of USA and eventually, the world as well. What a GOAT!



Some of his famous quotes are -

- Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee.

- I hated every minute of training, but I said, 'Don't quit. Suffer now and live the rest of your life as a champion.'

- Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth.