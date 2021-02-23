When the storytelling platform Kahaniya began as an experiment back in 2016, its sole aim was to offer stories in native languages. When the application featured stories from poet and playwright Tanikella Bharani and screenwriter LB Sriram along with director Praveen Sattaru who shared his screenplay, it reached its zenith. But Founder and CEO of Kahaniya, Pallav Bajjuri knew there was scope for more. If you know Pallav, or even if you are familiar with his popular social journalism initiative SaddaHaq, you would know that he is far-sighted. Hence, Kahaniya Quill dawned as an idea to the 31-year-old in August 2020.



Kahaniya has over 3,000 writers and one lakh readers till date



The concept is to offer self-publishing services, end-to-end. Nothing unique, right? But what sets them apart are the consultation services they offer along with it. We will let Pallav describe it in his own words. "The core of it lies in understanding why they want to put out a book? Who is their target audience? It is for all those who have achieved what they intended to and are now trying to define their narrative or trying to help other people," he says aptly. And the very first book they are offering is by the Founder of Stumagz, who was also featured on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list, Sri Charan Lakkaraju. His book Dad was launched in December 2020 and is about his own journey of being a veteran entrepreneur and a new father. "We were happy to see that it featured in the top 200 bestsellers category on Amazon," informs the delighted youngster.

Pallav | (Pic: Kahaniya Quill)

As Kahaniya Quill is still its early stages, Pallav has chosen to keep the team small. It's just him, who takes care of the initial consulting and context setting, and another team member. They already have a strong team who are pros at content so he dips into Kahaniya's resources if the author asks for a ghostwriter. But with a certain tag attached to self-publishing, we wonder if Pallav sees it as a deterrent? Not at all, it turns out. "The authors we are working with, their intention is not to sell a million copies because they already have a brand, are influencers or have the money as well. We are about society-level influencers who are more concerned with telling their own stories," says the Hyderabadi. They are also working on converting the books into audio stories. Well, all we can say is our bookshelves can't wait.