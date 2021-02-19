The case of Kulbhushan Jadhav is a long one. Pakistan alleges that he is an official Indian spy and hence, remains in our neighbours custody. While the Government of India claims that he is a businessman in Iran and retired prematurely from the Indian Navy. This case reached its zenith when Pakistan accused India of sponsoring terrorism and using the UN's International Court of Justice (ICJ) as a "political theatre" on February 19, 2019. They also urged the judges to dismiss the case that would end up saving Jadhav from execution. ICJ finally ruled that Pakistan needed to review the death sentence it had given the alleged spy. Soon, Pakistan granted consular access to India.



Another point to note is that after one month of Jadhav's arrest, Pakistan released a "confession" video wherein Jadhav, who was born in Sangli, Maharashtra, confessed to being a spy. India rubbished it stating it was fake.

The latest update on the case is that Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourned the case till March 9. Also, the lawyer of the Indian High Commission was absent. Five Indian prisoners in Pakistan were sent back after their sentences were completed and this was noted by the court.