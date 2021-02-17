Trading in stocks — too much and it becomes an addiction, too little and you just touch the surface. Treading the fine line between the two is a task Subasish Pani seems to have mastered. And it doesn't stop at this, the 28-year-old is even teaching the same to all those who are trying to wrap their head around it. But boy, was it a struggle. It's not by fluke that he has 406k subscribers on his YouTube channel Power of Stocks via which he teaches or 44.7k followers on Instagram.



About 85% of the students recover the money they put in during live classes



It all started back in 2013 at an uncle's house when the said uncle was calculating trading purchases on paper. "All those numbers, those calculations and estimations really enraptured me," says the youngster who was brought up in Bhubaneswar. A stray seminar here and a YouTube tutorial there slowly turned into a more fierce passion, though in the initial days, he continued to lose money. "Soon I understood that I have to invest my own money," says the youngster who then shifted to Bengaluru to pursue an IT job strategically with a small, less-demanding company.

"Those were the days when I had the money but no patience," explains the youngster sheepishly. But the job allowed him to trade in the morning and work in the evening so he stayed. But when things got hectic, he decided it was time he needed to embark on his own. "Looking back, I realise psychology and money management were my two weak points which I have had to work on a lot," he says. But slowly and steadily, he finally started to build his grip on trading and started seeing real and consistent profits.

Keeping an eye | (Pic: Power of Stocks)

Looking at the YouTube channels that were teaching trading effectively, it occurred to Subasish that he should start taking online classes as well and this saga began in 2018. "Everyone wants to earn extra money so I thought why not?" says the youngster explaining his rationale. That's when he started taking in-person seminars, online classes, workshops in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune and Bengaluru. He created his own curriculum based on all that he had learnt and executed the class alone. The classes would vary between two to four days or even lesser, depending on the requirement or arrangement. He would do live trading, show how money can be made though one may encounter losses every now and then and his popularity kept growing from strength to strength. His online popularity also drew eager students to his classes and they were a hit.

Subasish finally adds with pride, "All this while, my family has been very supportive, especially my father. He would invest his money every time with a smile. And recently, I bought him a BMW for all the times he has shown belief in me."

What is trading?

- It is the process of buying and selling stocks and timing it as per the market to earn profit

- The aim is to buy stocks at a low price and sell them at a high price, earning considerable profit

- It is more about active participation in the market rather than investment

