All our hearts go out to those who suffer and are in dire need of funds, whether it's because they have health problems or need a monetary push to achieve their dreams. With our own limited resources, there is only so much we can do. It is in this context that we introduce you to the DOORadrushti Foundation. Started by Dileep Kandula and Jayaraj Gedela, who is the co-founder and the director, last November, all it does is ask you to donate one rupee per day and they know for a fact that one rupee from many people will go a long way towards helping those in need.

"Every day, we come across so many ads or even messages on social media asking us to donate money. So when one person donates one rupee every day and eventually, one lakh people do this, we will have one lakh rupees that can be put to good use," says the 27-year-old from Hyderabad. To maintain absolute transparency they are registered under Section 8 with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and hence, on their Telegram group, they share bank statements on a regular basis along with regular updates. When it comes to verification of the causes they want to donate to, they take the help of Jatayu Charitable Trust, which has more experience in this field. "Also, if there is a health emergency, we talk to the hospital and directly transfer the funds to them," says the youngster who works as a Software Engineer at IBM. And this is the way they donated for their first case, a hip replacement surgery.



Their goal for this year is to have 10,000 donors and eventually, they want to pan out across India



DOORadrushti Foundation's second project was ensuring that Kathi Jyothi Babu, a 38-year-old weightlifter, gets through to the state-level championship And he did, so now they are supporting him for the nationals as well. For their next project, they are hoping to build a few toilets in selected government schools and currently, they are conducting research regarding the same. And this is how they put to good use the Rs 1,70,000 they collected in the three months since their inception. Currently, there are around 5,000 people who contribute to this foundation.

Remembering to donate Rs 1 every day is a hassle and Dileep, who was born in Elluru, understands this. Hence, there is a provision for people to donate 30 per month or 365 rupees as well. And this is how they work it out.

How to verify if you are donating to the right place?

- Ask for their registration certificate

- Check their portals, social media pages, office address and so on

- Check who are the previous donors

- Verify the impact they have created

For more on them check out telegram.me/DonateOnlyOneRupee