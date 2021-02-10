How YouTube sensation Sameera Maruvada became Instagram queen is an interesting story that required her to make quite a few tough calls — like moving from her hometown Visakhapatnam to the City of Nizams, for starters, which she did just last week. Then there was the ordeal of deciding to quit corporate life and embracing the freelance way. But the 26-year-old seems to have found her footing with Salt and Sambar on IG. She draws Telugu comics that are so relatable that you will end up sharing or liking each and every one of them. Like when we instantly realise when fresh chutney is being made and land in the kitchen to taste it. Or eating idlis with pickle when the mother is too caught up to make chutney or podi. Distilling these experiences into comics has been her 'IT' factor.



Check out her YouTube channel here youtube.com/c/Saminspire . She has over 28k subscribes currently



Sameera had to take several detours before arriving at her destination, illustration. Like pursuing Engineering, then Interior Design and working with a firm and then there was an MA in English too, but all these experiences have only helped her build the wealth of experience on the basis of which she illustrates. "My habit of journaling really came in handy. I would write down every minute detail and that's where comics also started," explains the youngster who started her Instagram handle in 2018. While the themes are intensely South Indian in nature and autobiographical, which evoke feelings that everyone can relate to, she writes Telugu dialogues in English letters and even provides a translation so that there is no language barrier. "I know I cater to an urban audience, which is why I do this," she explains.

Sameera | (Pic: Salt and Sambar)

But creating these comics takes time because though the youngster has always intended them to be light-hearted, humour is hard to achieve. But what she has always had in mind is that people should be able to share this with their own parents as well and have a good laugh over it. As Sameera is an introvert and close to her mother, these two themes also play out heart-warming, or sometimes even humorously, via her work.



As she is freelancing, work takes up a lot of time. Apart from that, it takes about three hours to nail her regular Instagram content



Another happy news that Sameera shares with us is that she released a one-of-a-kind comic calendar 2021 on a hilarious theme, an aunt hell-bent upon finding a groom for her neighbour who is a young girl in her mid-20s. "I was scared to attempt it at first, but then I knew for a fact that many Telugu households have the same situation so I knew I had to attempt it," she says. The aunt from the comic is persistent and a tad annoying which exasperates the youngster, but it makes for a hilarious premise.

Sameera does conduct workshops as well but currently, she is mulling over creating her own comic book. She did contribute to a digital zine about taking baby steps towards having a better year, but now, she figures it's time to take the leap.



She also provides exclusive content to the people who support her work on Patreon , a crowdfunding platform for artists and creatives



Want to illustrate? Here are courses that can help

- How to Doodle: Basics and Lettering | bit.ly/3aH8pTv

- Introduction to Adobe Illustrator | bit.ly/2YS63eS

- Introduction to Imagemaking | bit.ly/2N3KjtR

More of her work

For more of her work check out instagram.com/saltandsambar