The Beatles may have stepped foot on American soil only on February 7, 1964, but Beatlemania had already reached its shores long back. The four-piece rock band made their debut on TV via The Ed Sullivan Show and it was watched by 73 million people! After this debut, it did not take this English band long before it catapulted into global success.



Best known for songs like My Guitar Gently Weeps, A Day in the Life, just to begin with, The Beatles were all the rage. They have an Indian connection too as they visited our country for a Transcendental Meditation training course in Rishikesh.



Card sent!

When was the last time you received a proper card? At least do your bit by sending one on Send Card To A Friend Day that falls on February 7 of every year. Handmade cards are the best and pretty simple to master too, but if you don't have the time, good ol' Archies or Hallmark cards will also do. The pleasure is in holding a note in your hand that tells you that you are cared for or loved deeply. After all, what else do we need, especially in times like these, except a gentle reminder that we are not alone.

