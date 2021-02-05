Merely looking at a copy of Reader's Digest is a trip down memory lane. It had something for everyone, from your annoying sibling to your overzealous aunt. It was 98 years ago on February 5, 1922 that the first issue of this American general-interest family magazine came out in the US and the fever went far beyond the country and finally came to India in 1954. Because it was a treasure trove of stories, quizzes, trivia, tips and so much more, it was a staple in many households. Have you ever got your hands on the periodical that has a global circulation of 10.5 million yet?

Sad story

On February 5, 2015, the police in Hyderabad rescued hundreds of children from the clutches of child labour and on January 20, 2021, the Hyderabad police rescued 26 children. Such are the statistics across India, not just the City of Nizams and despite the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act it remains the same. Now, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) has predicted that the pandemic will push children into child labour even more. Consider this, they are 'cheap labour', there are not enough adult migrants around and schools are closed, indeed it’s a potent mixture that robs children of their innocence and their childhood.